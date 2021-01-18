Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael has said that attacking midfielder Mike Bahre has “two weeks to find a solution” to his future.

The 25-year-old has not played for the Reds since last July, having found himself out of favour under the management of both Gerhard Struber and now Ismael.

He has also struggled with injuries and is currently recovering following surgery on a hip problem.

Ismael has rehabilitated several players who were out of favour under the previous boss, including winger Victor Adeboyejo and most recently defender Toby Sibbick.

However, Bahre is not expected to be given an opportunity to force his way into the coach’s first-team plans when he makes an imminent return to fitness.

Asked how the German was progressing with his recovery, Ismael told The72: “I think it will be this week or next week he can train and we will see what happens with him.”

Pressed on whether Bahre would be part of his squad or moved away, he added: “I think the first thinking for him is to find a solution to play. He has two weeks to find a solution.”

Ismael did not specify if a loan move or a permanent deal would be on the cards for Bahre, who first joined the club on loan in 2018 from Bundesliga side Hannover.

He was a regular under Daniel Stendel as Barnsley secured promotion out of League One, and the club made the move permanent at the end of the season.

Bahre began 2019-20 as a Championship regular and even captained the club, but after the sacking of Stendel he failed to find favour with Struber and fell down the pecking order.

He has made just one appearance for the Reds in the past 10 months and has not featured in a single matchday squad this season.

It appears Bahre’s fortunes have not changed with the appointment of Ismael last October, and his chances of playing at all in this campaign rest instead on finding a new club.

He has also not been helped by the formations played by the club recently, with Ismael’s 3-4-3 offering no natural spot for a number 10 like Bahre to fit.