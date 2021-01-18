Speaking to The News, Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has confirmed midfielder Bryn Morris is set for a loan move away from Fratton Park.

After starting in Portsmouth’s first five League One games, Bryn Morris has fallen down the pecking order in recent months. Now, it has been claimed that the door has opened up for the 24-year-old to make a move away.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett has confirmed the former Middlesbrough youngster is set for a temporary move away. The decision will see him spend the rest of the campaign on loan away from Portsmouth, with League One the likely destination.

The decision comes after Pompey snapped up Tottenham Hotspur starlet Harvey White on loan. The signing pushes Morris further down the pecking order, so a loan move away is a good way to get some consistent game time into the midfielder.

Speaking on the decision to send Morris out on loan, Jackett confirmed there is already interest in the out of favour Portsmouth man. The 59-year-old revealed talks are taking place with two clubs, adding that he expects a League One move to be agreed. He said:

“Bryn is talking to two other clubs at present and will probably sign on loan for one of those. Both Bryn and his agent are speaking to two clubs who have come in for him. I would anticipate him going to one of them.

“I think he’s a good player, but I believe he needs a fresh challenge and change of environment. We gave him a run of games at the start of the season and I think he’s a good player, there are a number of League One clubs that will take him.

“He will continue to progress in his personal career and we thank him for what he has done for us. I fully expect him to turn up in League One in the weeks to come.”

Since joining Portsmouth in January 2019, Morris has played in 28 games across all competitions. In the process, he has chipped in with one goal and one assist.

Do you think this is the right decision? Let us know how you feel about Morris’ impending departure in the poll below.

Bryn Morris - stay or go?