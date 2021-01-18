Barnsley will remain without a number of their first-team squad for Tuesday night’s Championship trip to Watford, including defender Aapo Halme who has suffered a fresh setback.

As well as some longer-term injuries, the Reds are currently without the services of Jordan Williams, Halme and new signing Liam Kitching at the back, and George Miller in attack.

All four of those will remain out when they travel to Hertfordshire for a midweek clash with the Hornets.

For young Finnish centre-back Halme it is a new issue which is keeping him out, and he could be sidelined for another couple of weeks having been expected back around now from a fractured toe.

He has been out of action since mid-December, having suffered the initial injury just after forcing his way into the team ahead of Michal Helik in the middle of the Reds’ back three.

But Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael confirmed in his pre-match press conference why the former Leeds United man would not be returning just yet.

“He has a new injury, a muscle injury,” he told The72. “He will be to 10-to-15 days. It’s a crazy situation for him, the same situation as Jordan Williams.”

Williams is continuing his recovery from an undisclosed but minor injury, after he received yet another injury setback last week.

For the second time in a row, his return from a hamstring problem lasted just one substitute appearance, after suffering another injury in the days after his comeback in the club’s FA Cup win over Tranmere Rovers.

Ismael said that the defender could be out for another “two weeks”, a further blow having played just twice since the Frenchman’s arrival at the club in October.

The Reds chief also provided an update on both Kitching, who has yet to play for the club since signing for the club from Forest Green Rovers due to a groin injury, and Miller, who has a knee problem.

On Kitching, Ismael said: “This kind of injury you have to be careful. That’s why we cannot say anything. It could be next week, it could be over next week, we will see.”

However, the update was a little more upbeat on Miller, who is yet to make an appearance since the new year.

“He was yesterday on the pitch for the first time and he looks good,” said Ismael. “I think if things move in the right direction he could be with the team next week.”

On the longer-term absences, Ismael said that Ben Williams is unlikely to play for the club this season following his ACL injury, while Mike Bahre will soon return to fitness but will be allowed to leave the club this month.