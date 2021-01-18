Signing a goalkeeper is not a priority for Luton Town this winter, as per a report by The Argus.

The Hatters have been linked with a move for Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Christian Walton. However, they are unlikely to move for him in this transfer window as they already have three ‘keepers on their books.

Walton, who is 25 years old, is a familiar face to Luton fans having spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Kenilworth Road. The Bedfordshire side were in League Two at the time and Nathan Jones was in his first spell at the club.

He is down the pecking order at Brighton at the moment and could leave on loan this month for more game time. He has had loan spells away from the Seagulls at six different clubs in the past.

Read: Swindon Town fans react on Twitter to Luton Town’s interest in 21-year-old

Luton currently have Croatia international Simon Sluga as their number one whilst James Shea and Harry Isted provide strong competition and back-up, meaning there is no reason for them to bring Walton back this season.

That is not to say he won’t return to the Hatters one day as Jones is a big fan. However, the 6ft 5inc stopper will have to look elsewhere for first-team opportunities for the second-half of this season.

Walton has also had stints away from Brighton at Bury, Plymouth Argyle, Southend United, Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers.

He was Blackburn’s first choice last term and made 46 appearances in all competitions for Tony Mowbray’s side.