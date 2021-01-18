Millwall fell to a 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest last weekend, leaving them slumped in 16th-place of the Championship table.

Gary Rowett’s reign has quickly become a contested one. He guided the club to an unexpected 8th-place finish last time round and hopes were high going into this season. But his time at The Den looks to be drawing ever-closer.

His side have scored 20 goals in 23 games this season. They brought in the likes of Kenneth Zohore and Troy Parrott on loan in the summer and between them they’ve managed one goal in the Championship. Zohore was the scorer of that goal but his loan spell has since come to an end, with Spurs considering cutting short Parrott’s loan as well.

Rowett then looks to be heading towards a problematic second half of the season. Losing one striker already and potentially another in Parrott, he’ll be left with the likes of Mason Bennett, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Matt Smith and Tom Bradshaw.

Bennett, Bodvarsson, Smith and Bradshaw have scored seven Championship goals between them this season. Rowett likes to play with a target man and two wingers either side – often Jed Wallace and a combination of Bennett and Parrott on the left, with Bradshaw playing in behind the striker.

It shows a lack of depth in the forward areas but this morning, London News Online has reported that Rowett has tabled bids for some of his transfer targets. He said:

“We’re working really, really hard. We’ve got a couple of offers out to clubs for players and we’ll wait and see if they develop.”

Millwall haven’t been linked with any attacking options of note. But Rowett will no doubt want to bring in a replacement for Zohore – if a deal to bring him back to The Den can’t be negotiated with West Brom – and likely some pace in the wide areas with Parrott possibly returning to Spurs.

Times are hard for Rowett and Millwall, and they only look to be getting harder. They still have a seven point gap to the bottom-three but as this division has shown before, that can all change within a few games and Millwall could quickly fall into a relegation scrap.

They’ve a trip to Huddersfield to contend on Wednesday night – another huge challenge for Millwall in the Championship, with a win looking highly unlikely after their weekend defeat at Nottingham Forest.