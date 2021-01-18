Bristol Rovers are thought to be keen on Northampton Town striker Harry Smith, according to a report by Gloucestershire Live.

The forward could leave Sixfields in this transfer window and is not short of interest.

Smith, who is 25 years old, has been linked with a return to former club Cheltenham Town and is also believed to be on the radar of Scottish Premiership side Motherwell.

However, he may now be staying in the league tier with Bristol Rovers potentially prepared to throw him a lifeline this winter.

The 6ft 5inc attacker has scored four goals in 21 appearances for Northampton so far this season but looks poised to depart over the next couple of weeks.

The Cobblers signed him in May 2019 and he helped them gain promotion from League Two last season by chipping in with seven goals. He still has a year left on his contract with Keith Curle’s side.

Smith had to rise back to the Football League from non-league as a youngster but linked up with Millwall in 2016. He went on to make 12 appearances for the Lions’ first-team and bagged six goals.

The big striker had a loan spell away from the Den at Swindon Town before he was released. He then joined Macclesfield Town on a free transfer and spent the 2018/19 season with the Silkmen before earning a switch to Northampton.

Smith could be on the move again this winter with Bristol Rovers being linked with a swoop for him. Paul Tisdale’s men lost 1-0 to Charlton Athletic last time out.