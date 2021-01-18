According to the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Town could complete a loan deal for Preston North End midfielder Josh Harrop as early as today.

Reports claimed last week that Preston North End were willing to send midfielder Josh Harrop on loan this January, with Ipswich Town said keen on a deal.

Now, further claims have emerged, providing further insight into the Tractor Boys’ pursuit of Harrop.

As per the East Anglian Daily Times, the former Manchester United youngster is set to complete a loan switch to Portman Road. After chasing a deal for ‘a few weeks’, Harrop could link up with Paul Lambert’s side as early as today.

Hull City are said to have also shown an interesting the playmaker, but it looks like it’ll be their League One rivals who secure a deal.

With the deal for Harrop rumoured to be on the cards, it awaits to be seen when the arrival is announced by the club. Paul Lambert will be hoping the 25-year-old can inject some creativity into his side, with their form faltering over the first half of the season.

The Portman Road club currently sit in 7th place, one point behind Charlton Athletic in 6th but with two games in hand.

The pressure is piling on Lambert with promotion the objective, so he will be hoping the imminent arrival of Harrop can boost his squad and help fire Ipswich back to the Championship.

Harrop mainly plays in attacking midfield but has been utilised on the left-wing at times. A Manchester United academy graduate, Harrop appeared once for the Red Devils’ senior side, netting in his only outing.

Since joining Preston in the summer of 2017, the Stockport-born ace has featured 94 times for the club across all competitions. In the process, Harrop has netted 13 goals and laid on five assists with the Deepdale club.

Would you welcome the signing of Harrop?