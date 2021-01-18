As per reporter Pete O’Rourke, Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Nick Freeman is set for a loan move to Leyton Orient.

Midfielder Nick Freeman has been struggling for game time with Championship side Wycombe Wanderers. Now, it has been claimed that the 25-year-old is set for a temporary move away from Adams Park.

According to Pete O’Rourke, League Two outfit Leyton Orient are poised to bring Freeman in on a temporary deal.

Ross Embleton’s side have enjoyed a successful first half of the campaign, so the Orient will be hoping the arrival of Freeman will boost their hopes of earning a spot in the play-offs. After 23 games, Leyton Orient sit in 7th place, only two points away from the automatic promotion spots.

Freeman first made a name for himself in non-league, spending time with Histon and Hemel Hempstead. In 2016, the midfielder linked up with the Chairboys on a free transfer.

In his time at Adams Park, the Stevenage-born ace has notched up 126 appearances for the club. In the process, Freeman has found the back of the net seven times, laying on 11 assists as well.

Freeman has also been involved in two promotion-winning campaigns with Wycombe. The midfielder played 34 times across all competitions as Gareth Ainsworth’s side won promotion from League Two, also playing in 34 games as they won the League One play-offs last season.

Freeman mainly operates as a central midfielder but has shown he can play in a host of roles over the course of his career. The former non-league midfielder has played out on both wings, as well as in attacking midfield.

