Rotherham United’s Joshua Kayode is expected to remain on loan at Carlisle United, as per a report by the News and Star.

The striker is poised to see out the season-long deal he penned at Brunton Park in the last transfer window despite fears the Millers could recall him this month.

Kayode, who is 20 years old, has scored three goals in 20 appearances for the Cumbrians in all competitions and has helped them rise to the top of the League Two table.

Keeping him until the end of the season will boost their chances of a promotion to League One as he gives them more competition and depth in attack.

Carlisle boss, Chris Beech, has provided an update on his situation: “I think it [the green light] has already been given, and done. Everybody saw Paul Warne’s interview (when he said Kayode would stay out on loan), everybody knows how JJ feels about Carlisle, and how I feel about JJ being at Carlisle. His agent, etc, understand his opportunity here, so I can’t see anybody looking to undo that good work.”

Kayode also spent time on loan at Brunton Park last season and bagged three goals in five games before last term was halted in March. Rotherham allowed him to return to the Lake District in August.

The youngster was born in Nigeria but grew up in Dublin. He started his career at Rotherham and has risen up through the youth ranks of the South Yorkshire side.

He has since made three appearances for the Millers first-team and has also previously had spells at Chesterfield and Gateshead in the past.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has slotted in nicely at Carlisle and keeping him this winter is a real boost.

