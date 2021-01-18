Jackson Irvine has admitted the six months after his release by Hull City have been ‘incredibly difficult’, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The midfielder left the Tigers in June and had to wait until this month to find a new club.

Irvine, who is 27 years old, has been snapped up by Hibernian and made his debut for the Edinburgh club in their win over Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Many Hull fans were surprised to see how long it took him to find a club. Irvine has said it was a tough time after leaving the KCOM Stadium.

He has told the Daily Record: “There was a lot of training in parks in Hull on your own. It was incredibly difficult. Labradors coming and taking your ball away when you’re trying to do a drill.

“Honestly, there were times when I was thinking to myself: “Two years ago I was playing in a World Cup. Now I’m in a public park, on my own, doing running …Football is funny, how things can turn for you. I’m just so grateful to be back at a great club, competing at the top end of the table, looking to win trophies and get into Europe.”

He added: “In December I went in to train with Oldham, where Harry Kewell is the manager. So a massive thank you to the staff and players there. The last time I’d met Harry I think I was about 11, I was a fan at a game asking for his autograph. I was a bit starstruck when I went into training with him, because Harry is like our Beckham, isn’t he?”

The midfielder joined the Tigers in August 2017 from Burton Albion and made 112 appearances for the Yorkshire side, chipping in with 12 goals in all competitions. He played under Leonid Slutsky, Nigel Adkins and Grant McCann during his rollercoaster three seasons in East Yorkshire.

Before his move to England, Irvine had previously played for the likes of Celtic, Kilmarnock and Ross County.

He has now returned to Scotland and will be looking to impress for Hibs. His debut went well and Jack Ross’ side are back in action this weekend against St Johnstone in the Scottish League Cup semi-final.

