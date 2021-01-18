Charlton Athletic are targeting a move for AFC Bournemouth midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh, according to a report by London News Online.

The Addicks want to sign him on a permanent basis before the end of the month.

Ofoborh, who is 21 years old, is out of contract at Bournemouth at the end of the season and could leave over the next two weeks for a fee as opposed to leaving on a free transfer in June.

Charlton have already signed two players in this transfer window, Liam Millar and Ronnie Schwartz, but haven’t stopped their recruitment this winter just yet.

Ideal signing

Ofoborh would be a shrewd signing for Lee Bowyer’s side. He is young so would be a good long-term option and would also give them more depth and competition in midfield.

Another key reason why the London club should tie up a deal for him is that he knows what it takes to get promoted from League One. He spent last term on loan at Wycombe Wanderers and helped Gareth Ainsworth’s side gain their surprise promotion to the Championship. He started in their Play-Off final win over Oxford United at Wembley.

Charlton are currently sixth in the table and their aim this term is to gain an immediate return to the second tier.

Ofoborh has spent his whole career to date at Bournemouth but could now be poised for a switch to the Valley. He has played five times for the Cherries’ first-team so far in his career but would get more game time with the Addicks.

Bowyer’s men got their first win of 2021 on Saturday against Bristol Rovers.

