Bournemouth are set to announce the signing of Jack Wilshere today, reports Kris Temple.

The ex-England and Arsenal favourite has been training with Bournemouth for the past few weeks. After his summer release by West Ham he returned to Bournemouth where he spent the 2016/17 season on loan.

Wilshere, 29, made 27 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth that season and became a huge fan favourite, becoming acquainted with current boss Jason Tindall who was then Eddie Howe’s no.2.

Rumours of a contract offer for Wilshere have been circulating since the New Year and now, Bournemouth are expected to have offered what is likely a short-term deal, with the announcement expected later today.

Tindall has publicly made known his admiration of Wilshere in recent weeks but speaking to Bournemouth Echo last Friday, he insisted that a deal for Wilshere wasn’t imminent:

“As I’ve said before, really pleased that Jack’s in with us. When you’ve got a player of Jack’s quality training with you, it can only be a good thing.

“If anything moves forward, or if there’s anything to report then the media, you guys, will no doubt be the first people to know… He’s certainly not about to sign a deal.”

Bournemouth currently sit in 3rd-place of the Championship table. It’s been a good first season in full-charge for Tindall who has Bournemouth playing some hugely exciting and entertaining football.

They were pegged back in their pursuit of Premier league football yesterday, falling to a 1-0 defeat at home to Luton Town.

Up next for Bournemouth is a trip to Wayne Rooney’s Derby County tomorrow night. Whether or not Wilshere has signed a deal remains unknown and whether it’ll be announced before the Derby game is likewise.

But he’d be an experienced addition to the squad and potentially one that could see them over the line in their bid for an immediate return to the Premier League.