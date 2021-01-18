Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has ruled out the possibility of Jorge Grant leaving in this window.

Back in November, Grant was linked with all of Brentford, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest, Reading and Swansea City. A former Forest youngster, Grant has this season scored seven goals in 21 League One appearances for league leaders Lincoln City.

The 26-year-old’s contract is out in the summer. Appleton has been working hard to tie down his future past this season and speaking to Lincolnshire Live, he gave this update on when he expects a new deal to be finalised:

“Hopefully by the end of the month – I think that’s a key marker for us – it’ll be a positive outcome. If it’s not, it’s not. I completely respect all parties. It’s been very amicable so far.

“Jorge’s performances have still been outstanding. From his point of view there have been no distractions.

“You know what you’re working with and know what you can do going forward, whether that’s looking forward to having him here beyond the end of this season or making sure our focus is on trying to replace him if we’re not able to keep him.”

Grant has been a standout performer for the Imps this season. They currently sit in 1st-place of the League One table and with a three point lead over 2nd-place Hull City.

Despite previous Championship links, Appleton does not expect Grant to leave in this window. When asked whether Grant will leave this month, Appleton firmly denied it.

“That’s absolutely definite,” he said.

Nottingham Forest were the club most strongly linked with Grant. Chris Hughton has guided his side to a seven game unbeaten run having won his last three in all competitions to go six points clear of the bottom-three.

January links seem sparse for Forest and they could likely count their selves out of Grant – at least until the summer. Depending on City’s fortunes in League One, Grant could well be on his way in the summer.