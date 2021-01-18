It is no surprise to see Championship clubs on alert to sign Swindon Town youngster Scott Twine. 

The likes of Luton Town, Brentford and Reading are interested, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twine, who is 21 years old, impressed on loan at League Two side Newport County during the first-half of this season and is now back at Swindon to help their push for League One survival.

He made his return to John Sheridan’s side with a bang and made the headlines after he scored a beauty against Ipswich Town the game before last.

Twine is out of contract at the end of the season and the Robins could face a serious battle to keep hold of him, especially if a second tier side come calling.

Luton, Brentford and Reading may all be keeping close tabs on his situation. Here is how the Swindon fans reacted on Twitter to the reported interest in their attacking midfielder-

