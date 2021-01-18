It is no surprise to see Championship clubs on alert to sign Swindon Town youngster Scott Twine.

The likes of Luton Town, Brentford and Reading are interested, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Luton. Keen on Scott Twine at Swindon. So are Reading Brentford QPR and Bournemouth. Swindon planning to hold on to him if possible. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 17, 2021

Twine, who is 21 years old, impressed on loan at League Two side Newport County during the first-half of this season and is now back at Swindon to help their push for League One survival.

He made his return to John Sheridan’s side with a bang and made the headlines after he scored a beauty against Ipswich Town the game before last.

Twine is out of contract at the end of the season and the Robins could face a serious battle to keep hold of him, especially if a second tier side come calling.

Luton, Brentford and Reading may all be keeping close tabs on his situation. Here is how the Swindon fans reacted on Twitter to the reported interest in their attacking midfielder-

Swindon need to tie him down to a longer contract…….I'll get me coat! — Kernow (@RogerNPyke) January 17, 2021

twine goes we've had it

.. #STFC — Snooker Loopy (@gaphillips7) January 17, 2021

Scott twine sign the thing ✍🏻✍🏻 #stfc — Ben Nicholls (@pieman80) January 17, 2021

Let the bidding war begin! — Chris Howell (@howler50) January 17, 2021

I’d bite any club’s hand off for a decent fee + sell on. We have no idea if he’s really any good or not. Scoring a handful of piledrivers doesn’t make a Championship player. — rick rose (@rickrose4) January 17, 2021

Only played well in league 2 for 4 months. Unbelievable amount of interest in the lad. Hope we cash in on him. — Spencer Twitchen (@STFCSPENCER) January 17, 2021

Whichever club Lee power has contacts at will get him — Neil Dixon (@dickostfc) January 17, 2021

Will Twine stay at Swindon?