Blackpool are poised to hold ‘discussions’ with Liverpool over Ben Woodburn’s situation, as per a report by the Blackpool Gazette.

The winger’s current loan deal is due to expire soon but the Tangerines could keep him until the end of the season.

Blackpool are currently short of options in attracting areas with the likes of Keshi Anderson and CJ Hamilton out injured. Therefore, striking a new arrangement with Liverpool would ensure they have more depth and options going forward.

Woodburn, who is 21 years old, has made 10 appearances for the Seasiders so far this term. He came off the bench for them last time out in their 1-1 draw against Hull City.

Read: Cardiff City and QPR targeting move for Scotland international

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has said: “That’s a discussion we’re going to have now (about keeping him). We wanted to get through this game and see where we’re at.

“I thought Ben came on and did really well, he made a real difference. He looked bright and burst in behind to get the lad (Reece Burke) sent off. He also produced some good crosses and deliveries. That’s a discussion we’re going to have now and we’ll see what happens with him.”

Woodburn spent last season on loan in League One at Oxford United but struggled with injuries during his spell at the Kassam Stadium, making just 11 appearances in all competition for Karl Robinson’s side. Therefore, he could do with sticking around at Bloomfield Road to carry on getting game time.

He joined Liverpool’s academy in 2007 and has risen up through their youth ranks. He has played 11 times for the Reds and has also spent time out on loan from Anfield at Sheffield United in the past.

Will Woodburn stay at Blackpool?