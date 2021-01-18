Sheffield Wednesday fans have reacted on Twitter to the emerging news of Slavisa Jokanovic’s links to the club.

The Serb is currently managing Qatari team Al-Gharafa. Reports claim that the former Fulham manager could leave his current job next month though and search for a way back into English football.

Famed for his stints at both Watford and Fulham in the Championship, Jokanovic would win promotion to the Premier League with both clubs – Watford in 2015 and Fulham in 2018.

But he’d eventually leave either position and after he was ousted from Craven Cottage after three years in charge, he would leave the country for the Middle East.

Now though, he’s in contention for the Wednesday job and needless to say, it’s an appointment that fans are quickly warming to.

He’d become their third permanent manager of the season but after all that’s gone on, fans aren’t hopeful that owner Dejphon Chansiri will hand over the reigns to someone like Jokanovic.

The Thai owner looks increasingly controlling in his position and that could well scupper any chances they have of landing not only Jokanovic, but any top manager.

