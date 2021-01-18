Sheffield Wednesday fans have reacted on Twitter to the emerging news of Slavisa Jokanovic’s links to the club.

The Serb is currently managing Qatari team Al-Gharafa. Reports claim that the former Fulham manager could leave his current job next month though and search for a way back into English football.

Famed for his stints at both Watford and Fulham in the Championship, Jokanovic would win promotion to the Premier League with both clubs – Watford in 2015 and Fulham in 2018.

But he’d eventually leave either position and after he was ousted from Craven Cottage after three years in charge, he would leave the country for the Middle East.

Now though, he’s in contention for the Wednesday job and needless to say, it’s an appointment that fans are quickly warming to.

He’d become their third permanent manager of the season but after all that’s gone on, fans aren’t hopeful that owner Dejphon Chansiri will hand over the reigns to someone like Jokanovic.

The Thai owner looks increasingly controlling in his position and that could well scupper any chances they have of landing not only Jokanovic, but any top manager.

See how these Sheffield Wednesday fans reacted to Jokanovic’s links:

I wanted him when Carlos left. Would be a great appointment but would need backing. #swfc — Duchess (@PistolPete1867) January 18, 2021

Someone most of thd fans would be happy with. Not gonna happen is it — Lee van Gelder (@DutchMcLovin) January 18, 2021

Would love him, but getting a bit boring these “favourite for job” etc for them to just disappear a couple days later — Jordan Phillips (@JordanOwl23) January 18, 2021

All I can see is DC playing a game with the fan's and the club. No manager,no signings, no spending in this window. He needs a yes man, so he can control him. He knows Best ! We should all bow in his honour! 🤣🤣 — Dino S12 (@DPaggiossi) January 18, 2021

Really doesn’t matter who comes in now, after cooks comments we all know they’ll just be a puppet and not a manager. — mark whittington (@whitty1365) January 18, 2021

Very good manager 👌🏼 — Peter Travis (@PeterTravis7) January 18, 2021

Now that is good news. — Andy McElwaine (@andymcelwaine) January 18, 2021

Now this I would b happy with 🙏 — markowl 🦉💙 (@johnada75157425) January 18, 2021

Now this would be a brilliant appointment. Which means it won’t happen. https://t.co/uZn0eps1ku — Alex (@AS__1867) January 18, 2021