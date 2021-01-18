Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher is attracting some ‘serious interest’ from Championship duo Cardiff City and QPR, according to a report by the Glasgow Times.

The Scotland international is a man in-demand at the moment and is out of contract this summer.

Gallagher, who is 29 years old, was linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers earlier this month, as per the Daily Record. He is also wanted by Dundee United and Aberdeen.

The experienced centre-back will have to weigh up his options and decide the next chapter of his career. He is not short of interest.

Gallagher started out Celtic and rose up through the youth ranks there but never made a senior appearance for the Hoops.

He dropped into the Scottish lower league for spells at Stanraer and Clyde before joining Dundee.

The Scotland international spent two years with the Dark Blues before Livingston came calling in 2014. He then stayed with the Lions for five seasons and played 166 games for them.

Motherwell signed him in April 2019 but are facing a battle to keep hold of him this month with his contract running down in the summer. He has played 62 times for the Well so far in his career.

QPR and Cardiff could both be in for busy ends to the transfer window and have two weeks to conclude any additions to their ranks. Gallagher could be seen a decent cut price signing but the second tier pair will have to see off plenty of Scottish interest for his signature.

