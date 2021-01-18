Nottingham Forest claimed a 3-1 win at home to Millwall in the Championship over the weekend, with Sammy Ameobi bagging a brace.

Chris Hughton extends Nottingham Forest’s unbeaten run to seven in all competitions, having won their last three outings. Saturday’s win boosted them to 19th in the Championship table – now with six pints separating them from the bottom-three.

It’s been slow but sure turnaround for Hughton at Forest, and one man caught the eye in particular on Saturday. Speaking on EFL on Quest over the weekend, ex-Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley said of Ameobi:

“Two fantastic goals for Sammy Ameobi, coming in on his left foot he’s always dangerous and he probably doesn’t score as many goals as he should, given his quality.

“But this second goal is probably the goal of today, bending it exquisitely into the top corner.”

Ameobi has been a heavily contested name this season. Hughton has often preferred Ameobi to the likes of Alex Mighten – much to the displeasure of Forest fans – but he proved his worth at the weekend.

He scored just his second and third goals of the season having featured in all but one of Forest’s Championship games this season.

Both Sabri Lamouchi and Hughton have shown faith in Ameobi. As Cowley says, he doesn’t quite register the amount of goals that fans would like him to, but with two at the weekend it could spark a rich vein of goal-scoring form for the 28-year-old.

Coming into the business end of the season as well, Hughton will be gunning for players like Ameobi to make the step up and steer Forest well clear of relegation into League One.

Up next for them is the visit of Middlesbrough in the Championship on Wednesday night.