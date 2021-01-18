Salford City are poised to sign Tom James from Hibernian on loan for the rest of the season, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 17.01.21, 15:46).

The defender has impressed on loan at Wigan Athletic during the first-half of the campaign and the Latics wanted to keep him this month.

However, his deal at the DW Stadium has expired and he is now dropping into League Two.

Wigan were keen to strike a fresh agreement with Hibs but Sky say they were ‘were unable to make an acceptable offer’.

James is now switching a relegation battle in League One for a promotion push in League Two and could prove quite the coup for Richie Wellens’ Salford.

Read: Derby County offered Huddersfield Town playmaker in potential ‘swap deal’

He joined Wigan in September and made 23 appearances for the North West side in all competitions, chipping in with four goals.

James started his career at Cardiff City and rose up through the academy of the Welsh side. He went on to make one appearance for the Bluebirds’ first-team and left on a permanent basis in 2017 to join Yeovil Town.

He spent three years with the Glovers in League Two and played 96 times before their relegation to the National League.

James then departed Huish Park and moved up to Scotland to link up with Hibs in July 2019. However, he has since struggled for regular game time with the Edinburgh outfit and seemed to enjoy getting some minutes with Wigan.

He is now expected to move to Salford this month in what is a big blow for the Latics’ hopes of survival.

Sad to miss out on James, Wigan fans?