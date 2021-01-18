Huddersfield Town’s Alex Pritchard was discussed in a possible ‘swap deal’ with Derby County for Duane Holmes, according to a report by The Athletic.

Holmes is poised to switch to the Terriers in this transfer window but Pritchard isn’t keen on a move to Pride Park.

The attacking midfielder could leave the Yorkshire club this month and has been linked with a reunion with Mark Warburton at QPR, as covered by the Examiner Live.

Pritchard, who is 27 years old, would have been a useful acquisition for Derby this winter to add more creativity and depth to their ranks.

His future at Huddersfield hangs in the balance at the moment and he is out of contract at the end of the season. Carlos Corberan’s side may seek to sell him over the next two weeks to avoid losing him for free in the summer.

Pritchard joined the Terriers in January 2018 and has since scored three goals in 73 games in all competitions.

He started his career at Tottenham Hotspur and went on to play twice for their first-team as a youngster. He had loan spells away from Spurs at Peterborough United, Swindon Town, Brentford and West Bromwich Albion to gain experience.

Pritchard left on a permanent basis for Norwich City in 2016 and spent a year-and-a-half on the books at Carrow Road before Huddersfield snapped him up.

They were in the Premier League at the time but have since slipped back into the Championship.

Pritchard’s time in Yorkshire may be coming to an end and he doesn’t fancy a move to Derbyshire this month. Perhaps a return down south is on his agenda.

