The Athletic’s David Ornstein has provided an insight into Vladimir Ivci’s links to Sheffield Wednesday, with the Serb having ‘been approached’ at the end of December.

Watford sacked Ivic after their final game before Christmas – a 2-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town. Tony Pulis would be sacked almost a week later on the 28th of December and in the remaining time of 2020, Wednesday would approach Ivic.

Writing in his Monday column, Ornstein quoted Adam Leventhal in claiming that Sheffield Wednesday had made contact with the Serb, writing:

“It’s understood an agent working on behalf of the club made an enquiry to representatives of the Serbian at the end of December — around the time that Tony Pulis was sacked after just 45 days in charge.”

Ivic is keen on a return to management. The former PAOK and Maccabi Tel Aviv boss became the surprise replacement for Nigel Pearson ahead of this Championship season and would lead an increasingly contested reign.

Despite his side sitting in 3rd-place of the table at the time of his sacking, the bulk of fans – although shocked at the timing – agreed with Ivic’s departure, with Xisco Munoz now the man in charge.

But Ornstein goes on to report that Ivic has remained in Hertfordshire in hopes of landing the right job in England, but that the ‘instability’ of the Hillsborough job has deterred him from the opening.

The 43-year-old has received ‘alternative’ approaches from clubs in England and the Middle East. Ivic though, after a hugely contested and somewhat unlucky Watford spell, is biding his time before finding the right vacancy.

His apparent disinterest in the Wednesday job leaves Paul Cook as the sole front-runner – Dejphon Chansiri will be pressured into making a decision this week, but Cook also seems to be losing interest the longer that talks go on.