Norwich City are set to sign PAOK’s Dimitris Giannoulis on loan for the remainder of the season, reports Sky Sports.

The Greek international was last week linked with a move to Norwich City. Now though, Sky Sports understands that the 25-year-old is ‘on the verge’ of completing his temporary switch to Carrow Road.

Norwich will have the option to buy – if they’re promoted this season then that’ll cost them £6.2million.

Sky Sports (17.01.21, 21:39) claims that the Greek full-back is already in the country and has already passed his medical with the club, and so the signing could well be announced later today.

Daniel Farke needed options at left-back this month. The fitness of on loan Villarreal man Xavi Quintilla has been called into question, and so Giannoulis could come straight into the starting line-up.

He’s spent the last three seasons with Greek side PAOK. He featured 34 times in the league last season and has 12 league appearances to his name this time round, having been capped 11 times by Greece as well.

Norwich meanwhile remain at the top of the Championship table. Farke’s side have a four point lead over 2nd-place Swansea City and have the visit of Bristol City to content on Wednesday night.

The race for promotion is well and truly hotting up but it remains the Canaries who are favourites for the top-flight, in what’d be an immediate return to the top-flight, and the second time they’ve won the Championship crown in three years.

Giannoulis looks a keen signing and one that could well go through in the coming days or even hours.