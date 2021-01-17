Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter is ‘likely’ to sign a new contract, according to BBC Radio Humberside Sport journalist David Burns on Twitter (see tweet below).

Breaking..I'm told KLP is likely to sign a new deal with @HullCity . Sources claim he's been given a sign by tomorrow or don't play at all ultimatum. The club tell me that is "categorically untrue". I'm told he feels he has no choice and wants to play. #hcafc — David Burns (@bbcburnsy) January 17, 2021

There may be light at the end of the tunnel for the Tigers in their pursuit of keeping their star attacker.

Lewis-Potter, who is 19 years old, has been the subject of a dispute between his hometown club and his representatives over a new deal recently.

Grant McCann’s side have tied down youngsters such as Jacob Greaves, Callum Jones and Brandon Fleming to new contracts but have found striking a deal with Lewis-Potter tough.

The youngster hasn’t been able to start a game for the League One promotion hopefuls since the saga started, fuelling speculation he could leave the club in the near future. However, the Yorkshire side may now be finally set to resolve the situation.

Lewis-Potter is now being tipped to commit his future at the KCOM Stadium which would be a huge boost to his sides’ promotion hopefuls.

He broke into their first team last season in the Championship and has since made 25 appearances in all competitions this term, chipping with with seven goals.

Hull have signed Jordan Flores and Gavin Whyte in this transfer window and are also poised to bring in midfielder Dan Crowley from Birmingham City next week on loan. If they are able to keep Lewis-Potter that may be the best bit of business of the lot though.

Tonight’s developments are exciting for Tigers fans but many won’t properly rest until he’s signed on the dotted line.



Will KLP sign a new deal?