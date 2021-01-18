According to Sky Sports News, Salford City are poised to sign Hibernian defender Tom James on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

As opposed to recent windows, Salford City’s transfer business has been rather scarce this month. The only new arrival at the Peninsula Stadium to date is Leeds United’s Robbie Gotts, who spent the first half of the season with League One side Lincoln City.

Now, it has been claimed that the Ammies are set to bring in another player who has spent the first half of the campaign in the second tier.

As per Sky Sports (Transfer Live Blog, 15:45, 1/17), former Wigan Athletic loan man Tom James is set for a move to Salford. The 24-year-old will spend the rest of the campaign on loan with Richie Wellens’ side, coming in to bolster their defensive options.

The report claims Salford will seal a deal for James after Wigan come up with an acceptable offer for the Hibs man. The Latics wanted to keep the Welshman at the DW Stadium but a reunion looks to be off the cards.

In his time with Wigan, James played in 23 games across all competitions, chipping in with four goals from right-back.

The move will see the former Cardiff City youngster return to League Two for the first time in 2019. After leaving the Bluebirds, James linked up with Yeovil Town in January 2017.

In his time at Huish Park, the full-back featured 96 times across all competitions. James managed to conjure up eight goals and five assists before joining Hibernian on a free transfer.

Now, with another loan move on the cards, James will be hoping to help Salford in their efforts to win promotion to League One.