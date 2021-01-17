Bournemouth want Junior Stanislas to sign a new contract.

The experienced winger has been a key player for Jason Tindall’s side so far this season.

The Cherries are keen to tie him down on a fresh deal with him entering the final six months of his current contract, according to The Sun on Sunday (17.01.21, pg. 59).

Stanislas, who is 31 years old, has played an important role in Bournemouth’s strong first-half of the campaign and has made 18 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with seven goals and three assists.

Losing him for free in the summer would be a real blow so Tindall’s men need to prioritise agreeing terms with him in the near future.

Stanislas has been on the books at Bournemouth since June 2014 and is closing in on 150 games for the club. He was part of their side who won promotion to the Premier League in his first year and he stayed with them for their five years in the big time before they dropped into the Championship last term.

Prior to his move to the Cherries, the pacey wide man rose up through the youth ranks at West Ham United and went on to play 47 times for the Hammers as a youngster, as well as having a loan spell away at Southend United in his early career.

Stanislas left the London club in 2011 and spent two-and-a-half years at Burnley before switching to Bournemouth.

He has been with the Cherries ever since but they need to sort out his future at the club with him due to become a free agent in June.

Will AFCB tie up a new deal for Stanislas?