Preston North End will let Jayden Stockley leave on loan in this transfer window.

The striker could depart the Championship side over the next two weeks.

Stockley, who is 27 years old, is available if another club wants to chip in for his wages, according to The Sun on Sunday (17.01.21, pg. 59).

Preston have been busy this month bringing players into their ranks. They have signed Ched Evans, Daniel Iverson, Jayson Molumby and Ben Whiteman, but could get rid of some players now to reduce their squad size.

Stockley has made 16 appearances in all competitions this term but has only managed one goal. The recent signing of Evans is likely to push him down the pecking order, hence why Alex Neil’s men are open to shipping him out for the rest of the season.

The forward joined the Lancashire outfit in January 2019 and has since scored nine goals in 69 games altogether.

He had previously impressed in League Two for Exeter City and earned a move to Deepdale after firing 40 goals in 75 matches for the Grecians.

Stockley started his career at AFC Bournemouth but never managed to nail down a regular first-team spot with the Cherries. He was loaned out to the likes of Accrington Stanley, Woking, Leyton Orient, Cambridge United, Luton Town and Portsmouth before leaving on a permanent basis to join Aberdeen.

He could be on the move again this winter after two years at Preston and his is a name to keep an eye on with two weeks left of the window.

The Lilywhites lost 2-0 against Bristol City at Ashton Gate yesterday and Stockley didn’t make the squad.

Will Stockley leave PNE?