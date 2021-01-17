As per reporter Alan Nixon, Hull City midfielder Max Sheaf is set for a loan move to National League side Torquay United.

With two weeks remaining in the January transfer window, Hull City look set to have some more players head out the exit doors at the KCOM Stadium.

Attacker Martin Samuelsen is attracting interest from Norwegian side Valerenga, while defender Jordy de Wijs sealed a move to QPR. Now, further transfer claims have emerged from the club.

As per The Sun reporter Alan Nixon, young midfielder Max Sheaf is poised for a temporary move away from the Tigers. The 20-year-old is set for a loan move to National League outfit Torquay United.

Torquay. Signing Max Sheaf from Hull on loan. Mon the Gulls. One for @GuyHExpress and @swsportsnews — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 17, 2021

After spending last season on loan with Cheltenham Town, Sheaf remained with Hull for the 2020/21 season. However, having made only three appearances across all competitions this season, he looks set to head out on loan again to allow him to get a taste of first-team football.

With Cheltenham, the youngster netted three goals in 22 games across all competitions. He came into favour with the Robins during the second half of the season, featuring in 16 of the last 20 League Two games as Michael Duff’s side forged a promotion push.

Should the Torquay move go through as proposed, it will be interesting to see how the Gravesend-born youngster fares with the National League side.

As it stands, the Gulls are perched at the top of the table, eight points clear of 2nd place Hartlepool United. Managed by former Bristol City boss Gary Johnson, Torquay will be hoping to keep up their strong start to the campaign and secure a return to the Football League.

