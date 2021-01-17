Speaking to Plymouth Live, Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has confirmed the club failed with a bid for Ipswich Town defender Janoi Donacien, adding that a deal could yet be revived.

Earlier this week reports emerged claiming Ipswich Town defender Janoi Donacien was attracting interest from League One rivals Plymouth Argyle.

The Pilgrims are on the lookout for a new centre-back after Niall Canavan departed for Bradford City. With Ryan Lowe stepping up his search, it seems Donacien has emerged as one of the club’s number one targets.

However, it has now been confirmed by Lowe that the bid was rejected by the Tractor Boys. The Plymouth boss spoke to Plymouth Live about the deal, adding that they will keep working towards a potential deal. He said:

“I spoke to Lee there, who is a good bloke, and we just couldn’t get a deal done. That’s why I say it has got to be right. We will keep trying. We are looking. And we don’t just have one target, we have a few.

“They have come out and said it, and I can’t deny it now can I? He was just one of many.

“I don’t know, it depends,” Lowe added when asked if a deal could be reached. “The ball is in their court, we have done our bit.

“If they give us a call and say ‘You can do this now’ we will look at it, but until then we are on with the next ones.”

Donacien, 27, is vastly experienced at Football League level but has fallen down the pecking order at Portman Road. Since joining Ipswich in January 2019, the former Aston Villa youngster has appeared 33 times across all competitions.

With a deal still in with a chance of resurrection, it will be interesting to see if Loew can secure a deal for Donacien before the window shuts later this month.

Would you welcome a move for Donacien?