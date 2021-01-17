Sheffield Wednesday have been managerless since their sacking of Tony Pulis last month. With candidates seemingly slipping through their fingers, is now the time to take a risk?

Sheffield Wednesday have now spent 24 days without a manager this season. Owner Dejphon Chansiri is on the lookout for his third permanent manager of the campaign and with favoured candidates seemingly not in talks, and unflavoured ones coming in and out of the running, it suggests the job has become quite untenable.

Question marks started to appear after Steve Bruce’s departure and subseuqent back-and-forth between himself and Chansiri. After that, Garry Monk would come in and lead a relatively uncontested reign in terms of board relations, but would eventually prove a wrong appointment.

Then came the whole Pulis saga. His time at Hillsborough will be remembered as some of the darkest weeks in Sheffield Wednesday’s modern history and as much as Pulis had emerged as the villain, so too has Chansiri.

The Thai businessman now has fans’ number one choice for the job in his clutches – Paul Cook. He’s supposedly applied for the job but has since suggested that discussions with Chansiri have deterred him from the role.

Paul Cook, on #SWFC talks: “It’s a fantastic opportunity for anyone but people have to understand about modern day football, if you want to manage one of these good clubs you have to be able to manage. If you’re not allowed to manage, then you’re an employee and not a manager.” — Elliott Jackson (@_ElliottJackson) January 15, 2021

Sheffield Wednesday look to be heading towards the interim appointment of Neil Thompson. He’s so far worked wonders to go five unbeaten with this side, winning four of them and pulling Wednesday out of the bottom-three. With yesterday’s clash v Coventry City postponed it leaves Wednesday out of action until next Sunday when they face Everton in the FA Cup.

It gives Chansiri another week to finalise managerial talks, whilst Thompson potentially has one last match to prove his worth to Chansiri.

Sitting two places behind Wednesday in 23rd, separated only by Rotherham United and a single goal, is Derby County. The Rams have just handed Wayne Rooney the manager’s job after a successful interim spell, becoming the second ex-England star to do so in the past few years.

Frank Lampard enjoyed good success in his fleeting season at Pride Park and Rooney is backed to go on and achieve equal success, if not better Lampard’s achievements.

Derby and Sheffield Wednesday are two similar teams – former Premier League clubs with huge fan-bases, yet both fending off relegation into the third-tier of English Football. Derby’s fortunes look a lot brighter after their appointment of Rooney and it begs the question – should Chansiri follow a similar approach?

It’s a trend for clubs to appoint ex-players at the moment, be them formerly of the same club or of elsewhere – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Steven Gerrard, Joey Barton, Chris Wilder had two separate spells as a player at Sheffield United, and of course there’s Rooney and Lampard.

For all the back-and-forth Chansiri has done in the managerial market this season, now seems like the time to gamble on a fresh-faced manager, one who might lack experience but will bring fresh ideas and innovation to a team that’s been strangled by the old school likes of Bruce, Monk and Pulis.

Thompson’s interim appointment seems more likely with every passing day that Chansiri doesn’t find Pulis’ successor, and with each passing fixture it seems a more sensible decision. But Wednesday aren’t safe yet. The signs of safety are there and with the season likely to finish with three worse teams, Chansiri could well leave a long-term appointment until the summer.

The managerial market is dry at the moment, hence why clubs are looking to recently retired players and such, Wednesday – whether forced into a left-wing appointment or on the back of a change of strategy from Chansiri – could follow suit.