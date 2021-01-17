Korey Smith joined Swansea City in the summer and in 22 Championship appearances for the club, he’s slowly but surely becoming a fan favourite.

The 29-year-old was released by Bristol City at the end of last season before joining Swansea City. He’d made 196 appearances in all competitions for the Robins and joined Steve Cooper’s side on a two-year deal.

Having immediately become a regular under Cooper, Smith’s performance in the win at Barnsley last night has sparked an online appreciation of the midfielder.

He’s quickly proved a shrewd signing and a well-rounded midfielder – he can play a more attacking or more defensive role, but his main attribute seems to be his work-rate.

Goals from Ben Cabango and Jamal Lowe secure another strong win for Swansea in the Championship last night and soon after, Smith was running into praise on Twitter.

Here’s what some of the Swansea City fans had to say about Smith last night:

The #Swans have added some important components to their game this season. Added physicality & superb defensive organisation. Key to it all that system tweak back end of last season. Also Korey Smith is one of the bargains of the season. His off the ball intelligence superb. — Daniel Gabbidon (@Gabbidon35) January 16, 2021

Korey Smith is one of them players that you can forget played 90 minutes, but put in a hell of a shift, the amount of work he does off the ball is incredible, definitely goes unnoticed the amount of work he does. — Ashley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Ashley_SCFC) January 16, 2021

We rightly talk about Jamal for £800k being an incredible deal and he really has been. But let’s not forget we spent less than it costs to get a Freddo on big Korey Smith. What a signing he has been for us this season 🦢 pic.twitter.com/pE8Y0leAhD — oli 🦢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇸 (@scfcoli) January 16, 2021

Korey Smith’s work-rate is top drawer

week in, week out — G (@19g86) January 16, 2021

Korey Smith is great. Nothing more to add to that. I just think he's neat. — KB (@potassium_boron) January 16, 2021

Korey smith does not get enough credit,what a player he is — IEVS⏱ (@ioanevs10) January 16, 2021

Korey smith again has been outstanding! — chris porch🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #backtojack 🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@Bristol_jack79) January 16, 2021