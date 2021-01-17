Korey Smith joined Swansea City in the summer and in 22 Championship appearances for the club, he’s slowly but surely becoming a fan favourite.

The 29-year-old was released by Bristol City at the end of last season before joining Swansea City. He’d made 196 appearances in all competitions for the Robins and joined Steve Cooper’s side on a two-year deal.

Having immediately become a regular under Cooper, Smith’s performance in the win at Barnsley last night has sparked an online appreciation of the midfielder.

He’s quickly proved a shrewd signing and a well-rounded midfielder – he can play a more attacking or more defensive role, but his main attribute seems to be his work-rate.

Goals from Ben Cabango and Jamal Lowe secure another strong win for Swansea in the Championship last night and soon after, Smith was running into praise on Twitter.

Here’s what some of the Swansea City fans had to say about Smith last night: