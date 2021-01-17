Grant McCann has said Hull City have had a bid rejected for a striker, as per his interview with BBC Humberside Sport yesterday (see tweet below).

LISTEN: hcafc's Grant McCann talks to @bbcburnsy after a 1-1 draw with Blackpool: https://t.co/AQFfujG4Vx — BBC Humberside Sport (@HumbersideSport) January 16, 2021

The Tigers are lacking that cutting edge up top and are trying to bring in a forward before the end of the transfer window if they can.

McCann’s men have been busy so far this month and have brought in Jordan Flores and Gavin Whyte, whilst they are closing in on a loan deal to sign Birmingham City midfielder Dan Crowley next week.

There has only been one outgoing from the KCOM Stadium with Jordy de Wijs leaving for Championship side QPR last week.

Bringing in a new striker should be a priority for the Tigers. They have won just once in their last seven games in the league and risk slipping down the league table.

They drew 1-1 with Blackpool at home yesterday and missed chances to extend their lead before the Tangerines levelled on 81 minutes through Jerry Yates.

McCann told his sides’ official club website after the match: “We haven’t taken the three points, probably because of us. It’s our own downfall really. We had opportunities to be one or two nil up in the first half that we didn’t take.

“The Mallik chance, Gavin Whyte’s ball across the box we didn’t get on the end of, (Jacob) Greavesy’s header. I thought we were in control of everything we were doing. And then it was a moment of madness – one moment of madness. It was unlike us.”

Hull’s current centre-forward options are Josh Magennis and Tom Eaves, the latter of who is currently out injured.

They have seen an offer rebuffed for an unnamed striker and it will be interesting to see if anything develops over the coming days.

Hull remain 2nd in the table and are next in action on Tuesday night against promotion rivals Accrington Stanley.

Will Hull land a striker before the end of the month?