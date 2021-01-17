Millwall are keen on extending Kenneth Zohore’s loan deal from West Brom, reports NewsAtDen.

The Dane joined on loan ahead of the start of this season. But he’d pick up an ankle injury soon into the campaign which has limited him to just six Championship appearances this season.

With one goal to his name at The Den, Gary Rowett is keen on extending his loan deal until the end of the season – much to the discretion of Millwall fans.

Zohore has proved a contested name during his loan spell, and fans have picked on his performance against Nottingham Forest in particular.

Millwall fell to a 3-1 loss at Forest yesterday and Zohore was dragged off after little over an hour of play, with Millwall fans saying he looked ‘disinterested’.

Now with the news emerging of his potential extended deal at Millwall, it’s brought about a strong reaction from fans.

Here’s what some of the Millwall fans had to say on the Zohore news:

Looked very lethargic and not interested today, would rather look for someone else — Jack (@JackLeefx) January 16, 2021

We need some youth in the team. Someone that can run at the opposition. Not another bloke nicking a wage that the club can’t afford. — onker (@onker9) January 16, 2021

Looked like he wanted to be at West Brom or anywhere else today! — David Sibley (@davidsibleymfc) January 16, 2021

Wouldn’t bother after today! Looked disinterested — Adam Blaskett (@AdamBlaskett) January 16, 2021

Spend the money one someone that’ll try — StevePerry (@StevePe66965568) January 16, 2021

get someone else in. There’s better out there there’s better at the club Matt Smith. — Taylor (@taylorhawkesss) January 16, 2021

Send him back he no good — Richymillwall (@Richymillwall1) January 17, 2021