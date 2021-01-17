Swansea City are set to sign Seattle Sounders’ striker Jordan Morris on loan for the remainder of the season this week, reports The Athletic.

The USA international will become Swansea City’s second signing of the season after the arrival of Huddersfield Town’s Ben Hamer.

He’s thought to be a replacement for Crawley Town striker Max Watters – the Englishman was first linked with a move to Swansea this month but has since secured a move to Cardiff City.

Morris though will come into Swansea and likely be utilised at first ask – Steve Cooper has this month lost three of his loan players with Morgan Gibbs-White, Kasey Palmer and Viktor Gyokeres all returning to their parent clubs.

Cooper is also said to be interested in a deal for Aston Villa’s Conor Hourihane this month.

Morris, 26, has just completed his fourth season with the Sounders first-team. He’s made over 100 MLS appearances for his side and scored 41 goals in those four seasons.

He’s never played outside of the USA and so it’ll be difficult to judge how he might adapt to the Championship, and how Cooper might use him in the remainder of the season.

The Swans currently sit in 2nd-place of the Championship. They have a four point lead over Bournemouth in 3rd but sit four points behind leaders Norwich City.

Up next for the Swans is a trip to Blackburn Rovers in midweek.