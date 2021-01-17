Plymouth Argyle want to sign Wolves striker Niall Ennis, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

The Pilgrims are looking to bolster their attacking options in this transfer window and are ‘heading’ the race to land the youngster on loan this month.

Ennis, who is 21 years old, has spent the first half of this season on loan at Burton Albion and could now be handed a second chance in League One this term.

He would give Ryan Lowe’s side more pace and competition in their forward areas.

The ex-England youth international is likely to be allowed to leave Molinuex on loan again this winter to get some more first-team experience under his belt in the Football League.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Wolves and has played once for their senior side so far in his career, which came in a League Cup clash against Shrewsbury Town.

Ennis has previously had a loan spell with the Shrews and also spent time on loan at Doncaster Rovers last term. He scored six goals in 31 appearances for Darren Moore’s side in all competitions.

Burton came calling for him last summer and he has been with the Brewers since then. However, Ennis is back at Wolves right now but could be on his way back to the third tier with Plymouth Argyle eyeing a swoop.

The Pilgrims are currently sat in 15th place in the table and drew 1-1 against Crewe Alexandra yesterday at Home Park.

