Peterborough United’s Siriki Dembele is a man in-demand in this transfer window.

The winger has impressed for the Posh this term and has been linked with Brentford over the past week, as covered by The Sun.

Who is he?

Dembele, who is 24 years old, joined Peterborough in 2018 from Grimsby Town and has been a key player for Darren Ferguson’s side over the past two-and-a-half years in League One.

The pacey wide man has played 97 times in all competitions since his move to London Road and has scored 19 goals.

Why are Brentford supposedly after him?

The Bees will like his pace, direction and he fits the bill the Thomas Frank’s side in terms of their transfer policy. They signed Ivan Toney from the Posh in the summer and may believe Dembele has the potential to make a similar impact.

He is the sort of player they could develop and potentially sell on in the future. The London club are no strangers to delving into League One for talent and signed Tariqe Fosu from Oxford United in a similar sort of deal 12 months ago.

Stats

According to Whoscored, Dembele has had more dribbles per game (3.1) than any of his Peterborough teammates this season. He also makes an average of 1.7 key passes per game and takes an average of two shots per game.

He is in second in the Posh’s ranks for assists this season on six, one behind fellow winger Joe Ward.

Opinion

You can see why Dembele is attracting interest from clubs higher up the football pyramid but Peterborough will be desperate not to lose him. He would be ideal for Brentford and would give them more competition in attacking areas.

However, the Bees will have to fork out big money as the Posh won’t sell him on the cheap.

Should Brentford move for Dembele?