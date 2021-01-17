Adebayo Akinfenwa is called ‘The Beast’ for nothing – it sums him up perfectly.

Not in the sense of ‘Beast’ of ‘The Chase’ fame – a play on words for his surname Labett. No, Akinfenwa’s is purely down to the fact he’s a physical specimen.

He’s 38 now but he’s showing no signs of slowing up, even if injuries are taking their toll.

In an article in the Sunday Mirror by Ross Heptonstall (17/01/21 – print edition p64), Akinfenwa says that he’s not done yet.

Akinfenwa – a journey across 20 seasons

Akinfenwa came through the youth set-up at Watford, released by them in 2001 to Lithuanian side Atlantas on a free transfer. He spent two seasons with the Lithuanian side before another free transfer to Barry Town in January 2003.

Within the next two-and-a-half years, Akinfenwa saw more free transfers and stops at Boston United, Leyton Orient, Rushden and Diamonds, Doncaster, Torquay United and Swansea.

Swansea let him go in November 2007 to Millwall and the powerful striker saw three more sides added to his resume (Northampton Town, Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon) before a July 2016 move to current side Wycombe Wanderers.

Time at Wycombe and upcoming plans

Akinfenwa’s time at Wycombe has seen the powerhouse striker make 196 appearances for the Chairboys, scoring 53 goals and providing 37 assists.

After promotion last season from League one, Akinfenwa is experiencing his first season of Sky Bet Championship level football.

It is a feeling that he says he wants to continue: “I haven’t decided when I will hang up my boots,” he said in speaking to the Sunday Mirror’s Ross Heppenstall.

Akinfenwa went on to comment that he needs to take extra precaution with his knee, strapping it every game to protect it. He admits to thoughts of retirement after some game due to his knee issues.

However, he does admit that he wanted to play until he was 40 – meaning a campaign after the current one. On this, he said: “I did want to play until I’m 40, which would mean continuing for one more season, but how I feel at the end of this campaign will determine my decision.”

Whilst nursing his knee, the burly centre-forward has still managed to make 19 appearances for Gavin Ainsworth’s Wycombe side in the Championship. However, he’s yet to get on the scoresheet this season in the 1,074 minutes he’s been on the pitch.

Career details are taken from Adebayo Akinfenwa’s player page on Transfermarkt website.

