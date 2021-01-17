According to football.london, Newcastle United goalkeeper, Freddie Woodman, “is on the shortlist of players” that Arsenal is looking at.

This ‘interest’ in England youngster Woodman comes amid concern that the Gunners have about their goalkeeper depth chart.

It is an interest that will no doubt be helped by the 23-year-old’s form on loan at Swansea City.

Woodman proves he’s good between the sticks

London-born Woodman started out at Crystal Palace, leaving their Under-18s in July 2013 for a nominal fee said to be £90,000.

His time at Newcastle, though, has been told through a series of loan deals to the likes of Hartlepool United, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen and Swansea (two deals). Indeed, his seven years with the Toon have brought just six appearances for the first-team.

The bulk of his performances have come on loan at Swansea City. Across the two loans in Wales, Woodman has made 68 appearances for the Swans, conceding 64 goals and keeping an impressive 27 clean sheets.

However, it is his form this season that must have really caught the eye.

Woodman promotion-enabling form and Arsenal interest

Woodman’s season so far has seen him make 23 appearances for Swansea in his second loan spell at the Welsh side. Across those 23 games, Woodman has conceded a league-low 12 goals and kept an astonishing 14 clean sheets.

Whilst admitting that it isn’t known whether Arsenal will move for Woodman this January, football.london does say he’s been tracked since last season.

Arsenal may have an advantage in that Woodman’s father, Andy, is Head of Goalkeeping at Arsenal.

At the moment, no moves have been made. Yet, if Arsenal does show serious intent and a pursuit does develop then Newcastle United and Swansea City might need to brace themselves.

Will Freddie Woodman's form guarantee Swansea City a promotion this season?