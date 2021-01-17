Charlton Athletic recorded their first win of 2021 yesterday after they edged out Bristol Rovers 1-0 at the Memorial Ground.

The Addicks went into the game on the back of a five game winless run but managed to hold on the for the three points despite midfielder Albie Morgan getting sent off on 85 minutes.

They have risen back into the Play-Offs and are above 7th place Ipswich Town by a point now.

Lee Bowyer’s side will be delighted with the clean sheet and one player who impressed was defender Deji Oshilaja.

He has had to bide his time for opportunities this season but is now having a run in the starting XI. The ex-Cardiff City and AFC Wimbledon man will take a lot of confidence from his performance against Bristol Rovers.

Bowyer has said official club website : “Fair play to Deji, he’s not played many minutes and he’s been out injured and has had to wait his time, today he came in and was excellent.”

Here is how their fans reacted to his showing yesterday-

Seeing @DejiOshilaja putting in solid performances does cheer me up, no more prat at cb! Point proven. Deji 🤝 starting cb confirmed. #cafc — Silky (@fishcafc) January 16, 2021

Class performance by Deji today, much needed win #cafc — Man like Mark (@djmanlikemark) January 16, 2021

Have to say, impressed by Deji and Matthews today. Actual defenders defending.

I don't quite see why Deji doesn't play more often. If he can play in the championship then he can play in league 1. #cafc — Steve Bennett (@SteveBennett17) January 16, 2021

Deji was also absolutely outstanding today. Had his doubters but answered the critics with a brilliant defensive display. That block was as good as the goal. #cafc — Lewis Catt (@LewisCatt9) January 16, 2021

Deji was class #cafc — Kian Wilkins (@williams_cafc) January 16, 2021

Deji was immense today 💪#cafc — cafcharry (@cafcharry27) January 16, 2021

Deji played an absolute blinder today 👏🏼#cafc — Ab (@Abbyreaderx) January 16, 2021

Impressed with Oshilaja yesterday, Charlton fans?