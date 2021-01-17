QPR might turn to Huddersfield Town’s Alex Pritchard should Bright Osayi-Samuel leave this month.

QPR are now looking to sell Osayi-Samuel to Fenerbahce this month, after it was reported earlier in the week that the winger had already agreed a pre-contract deal with the Turkish side.

It comes after rumours linking Pritchard to west London and now, QPR insider Sean Gallagher says that’s a deal QPR ‘might’ look at should Osayi-Samuel leave in this transfer window:

Few asking re Alex Pritchard. If BOS ends up leaving this month, that’s a deal QPR might well look to tie up. Rumours of a £300,000 bid currently being banded about are inaccurate.#QPR — Sean Gallagher (@Sean_Gallagher9) January 16, 2021

The 27-year-old played under current QPR boss Mark Warburton at Brentford. His sole season at the club came in 2014/15 on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, with Pritchard going on to feature 47 times in the Championship and then the play-offs, scoring 12 league goals across the season.

A player that Warburton knows well, Gallagher has also denied rumours of a £300,000 bid being tabled for Pritchard, whose contract at Huddersfield expires in the summer.

Warburton looks to be active in this month’s transfer window. He’s already completed the loan signings of Charlie Austin and Jordy de Wijs, with more expected to be sealed before the window shuts at 11pm on February 1st.

A win at Luton Town last time ended a run of 10 games without a win in all competitions – nine in the Championship – and has eased some fan pressure after a contested season so far.

Huddersfield look unlikely to offer Pritchard a contract and could well be open to selling him on the cheap this month – a good acquisition for QPR given his history under Warburton, but he’s managed just 29 Championship appearances across the last two season.

A risk no doubt and whether he’s a like-for-like replacement for Osayi-Samuel is doubtful. But someone will need to come in should he leave this month.