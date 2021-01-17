Bournemouth have accepted a £750,000 offer from Cardiff City for Jack Simpson, reports Sky Sports News (16.01.21, 18:35).

The 24-year-old is a product of the Bournemouth youth academy. He’s long been a player that Bournemouth fans have wanted to see break into the first-team and this season, the defender has made nine Championship appearances.

After a decent run in the side, Simpson has finally started to break into this Bournemouth starting line-up but now, he looks set to be on his way to Cardiff City.

Speaking to Bournemouth Echo earlier in the season, Bournemouth boss Jason Tindall was pressed for an update on Simpson, who started the season mostly on the bench:

“I see Simmo as a big part of the future of the football club.

“I certainly really like him as a player and look at him as someone that, if I needed to at any time, I would have no hesitation in playing him.”

Despite Tindall’s previous comments, he now looks set to part ways with the Englishman.

Cardiff have been in the market for defensive options this month. Simpson is a versatile defender and has been deployed in his most familiar centre-back role under Tindall, either in a back-four or back-five.

He’s proved a useful player – he’s a homegrown name and one who’s still relatively young at 24-years-old, and so his sale might come as a surprise.

But his contract at the club is out in the summer. Tindall seemingly has no plans for Simpson going forward after the first-half of this season and now a cut-price deal has been accepted.

Cardiff are acquiring a strong player in Simpson and someone who Neil Harris will hope can propel them up the Championship table – they currently sit in 15th-place.