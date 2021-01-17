Brighton and Hove Albion are ready to loan out goalkeeper Christian Walton.

The stopper is down the pecking order with the Seagulls and is poised to depart again before the end of the transfer window to get some game time.

Walton, who is 25 years old, is being allowed to leave Brighton for a seventh time this winter, according to The Sun on Sunday (17.01.21, pg. 59).

He has been linked with a return to Luton Town this month, as per a report by The Athletic, and it will be interesting to see if the Hatters make a move for him.

He spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers and was their first choice under Tony Mowbray, making 46 appearances in all competitions, but has spent the first-half of this term watching from the sidelines in the Premier League.

The ex-England youth international started out at Plymouth Argyle and rose up through their academy before Brighton snapped him up seven years ago. Walton has since played four times for South East club and has spent the majority of his time on the books there out on loan in the Football League.

Brighton have since loaned him back to Plymouth and then to Bury, Luton and Southend United.

Wigan Athletic came calling in the 2017/18 campaign and he played a key role in their League One title winning season that year under Paul Cook. The Latics then secured his signature for another 12 months in the second tier before he switched to Ewood Park.

Walton is now gearing up a another move somewhere, but to where is yet to be known.

