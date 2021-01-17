Burton Albion are hoping to strike a deal with Preston North End striker David Nugent.

The Brewers are looking to sharpen their attacking options before the end of the transfer window.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink are working on a loan deal for once-capped England forward Nugent, according to The Sun on Sunday (17.01.21, pg. 59).

Nugent, who is 35 years old, is not getting game time in the Championship at Preston and may drop down to League One this winter to get more opportunities.

He re-joined the Lilywhites in July last year and scored once in 25 games for them last term.

Nugent is a vastly experienced striker in the Football League and would give Burton more of a threat going forward. He has played 677 games in his career to date and has scored 169 goals.

The veteran is a much-travelled player and has had spells with the likes of Portsmouth, Leicester City, Middlesbrough and Derby County in the past.

Burton are now calling for him as he looks to prolong his playing career. It is a surprise to see that no other League One clubs are in the race to get him and would be a coup for the Brewers.

Hasselbaink has inherited a squad that are battling to avoid relegation to the bottom tier but will be looking to put his own stamp on them this month. They lost 1-0 at home to Ipswich Town yesterday and are currently six points from safety.

