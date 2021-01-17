Everton could turn their attentions elsewhere from signing AFC Bournemouth’s Josh King.

The Toffees have been linked with a move for the Championship attacker in this transfer window.

However, King is demanding £120,000 a week which could see him price himself out of a Premier League move this winter, according to The Sun on Sunday (17.01.21, pg. 59).

King, who is 29 years old, is out of contract at Bournemouth and his future continues to hang in the balance at the moment. The likes of Aston Villa, Fulham and Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in him as well but they may wait until the summer when he’s free.

King has made 11 appearances for Jason Tindall’s side in all competitions this season and has scored twice.

He joined Bournemouth in 2015 and has chipped in with in 52 goals over the past five years.

He started his career at Manchester United and made two appearances for their first-team as a youngster. He had also loan spells away at Preston North End, Borussia Monchengladbach, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers to gain experience.

Blackburn made his move to Ewood Park permanent in 2013 and he scored eight goals in 74 matches for the Lancashire side before Bournemouth signed him in 2015.

King has been a good servant for the Cherries but his time there appears to be coming to an end. They will want to sell him this month to get a fee for him but there are currently no takers.

