Cardiff City want to re-sign Wolves defender Dion Sanderson, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The Bluebirds have made an offer to cut his loan spell at Sunderland short this month and bring him back to Wales on loan until the end of the season.

However, Wolves have rejected their request and he will see out the rest of his deal at the Stadium of Light.

Sanderson, who is 21 years old, joined Sunderland in the last transfer window and has since made nine appearances for them in all competitions this term.

Wolves rebuffing Cardiff’s proposal is a boost to Lee Johnson’s sides’ chances of getting into the Play-Offs. They are currently sat in 8th place and are three points off the top six after their 3-0 win away at AFC Wimbledon yesterday.

Sanderson gives them more depth and options in defence and will be looking forward to the second half of the season with the Black Cats.

He has risen up through the academy at Wolves and was a regular for their youth sides. He was handed his first-team debut by the Midlands club in a League Cup tie against Aston Villa in October 2019, his first and only senior appearance for them to date.

Sanderson then joined Cardiff on loan in January last year and played 10 times for the Championship side. They want him back again now but he will be staying at Sunderland.

