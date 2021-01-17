Luton Town are set to table an offer for Swindon Town’s Scott Twine this month, with all of Bournemouth, Brentford and Reading in the mix.

The 21-year-old started the season on loan at Newport County in League Two. After scoring six goals in 19 league appearances he was recalled by Swindon Town, only to go and score on his return to John Sheridan’s side.

Now though, Twine is being linked with a Championship move. The Sun on Sunday (17.01.21, pg. 59) claim that Luton will ‘make a decent offer’ for Twine this month, despite his contract at Swindon running down in the summer.

But Luton face competition from the likes of Bournemouth, Brentford and Reading.

Neither of the three trailing teams are said to be lining up a transfer offer for Twine this month and so it could leave Luton in pole position to sign the Englishman.

He’s a versatile, exciting prospect and one with an eye for goal too. Luton could well lose a few names this month as well – The Sun on Sunday report also claims that Sonny Bradley is being monitored by Preston North End.

Twine though has quickly come in-demand after his start to the season. Sheridan is hopeful that Twine will stay the at the club and hopefully sign an extended deal, before moving on in the summer.

Luton though could swoop for the youngster this month. Nathan Jones and his recruitment team could be fearful that other clubs might agree a deal with Twine before the end of the season and so a ‘decent offer’ will be made according to Alan Nixon.