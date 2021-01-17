Huddersfield Town are hoping to sell midfielder Lewis O’Brien this month, with both Burnley and Newcastle United both interested.

The 22-year-old is set to be sold off this month, with Huddersfield Town using a ‘top agency’ to find a buyer for the midfielder, reports The Sun on Sunday (17.01.21, pg. 59).

Reports emerged earlier in the month that Burnley were interested in O’Brien. A product of the Huddersfield youth academy, O’Brien has this season featured 20 times in the Championship and scored once.

It comes after he made his breakthrough season last time round when he made 38 appearances in the Championship. But this season under Carlos Corberan, the midfielder has become a key player for Huddersfield.

With financial hardship rife in the Football League, Huddersfield Town like many other clubs could be forced into selling their prize assets just to cover costs this month.

Both Burnley and Newcastle want O’Brien, but they’ll have to go through a third-party agent it seems, with Huddersfield set to employ an outside to help facilitate the deal.

Alan Nixon deems it ‘surprising’ for an agency to act on a player who they don’t represent. What it might suggest about Huddersfield remains to be seen, but Corberan and Town no doubt seem keen on O’Brien and that could suggests money worries.

Up next for Huddersfield is the visit of Millwall in midweek, with a win able to boost them into the top 10 of the Championship table.