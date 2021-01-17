Swansea City could welcome defender Ryan Bennett back from injury for their trip to Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night, according to head coach Steve Cooper.

The 30-year-old has missed the past three matches with a hamstring problem suffered in their goalless draw with Reading at the end of December.

However, the centre-back is recovering well from the injury and Cooper has revealed that he could return as soon as this midweek.

“He’s making good progress,” the Swans head coach told The72. “Maybe we’ll see him on Tuesday but I’m not too sure yet. He’s not too far off.”

Joel Latibeaudiere (calf) and Brandon Cooper (ankle) are also sidelined from the centre of their defence, with the latter expected to be out for several months, while right-back Tivonge Rushesha has been ruled out for the season with an ACL injury.

Cooper need not be too concerned about his squad from a defensive point of view though, having conceded only one goal in their past six matches to help launch an unbeaten run.

Their latest shutout came at Barnsley on Saturday night, when Ben Cabango and Jamal Lowe goals secured a 2-0 win.

As Cooper is never afraid to do, Swansea have turned to youth, and Cabango has repaid that faith with his accomplished performances at the back alongside another 20-year-old, Chelsea loanee Marc Guehi.

Both were excellent on a cold and windy night at Oakwell, dealing with the very direct approach of their opponents and preventing them from creating many opportunities.

Cooper offered his praise to the pair, alongside the more experienced head of Kyle Naughton who completed the back three.

“They are young guys but they play like men, they appreciate both sides of the game,” he told The72.

“We want to build out from the back, but they know if balls are going to come in they’ve got to deal with it. Some of our basic defending was great tonight.

“And the midfield three were so competitive from start to end, so much work that goes under the radar but has a massive effect. (It was) a real team effort.”

While Swansea have the division’s best defensive record, letting in just 13 goals in their 24 matches this season, on Tuesday they come up against the best attack in Blackburn.

Their opponents have netted 39 times, with 17 of those goals coming from the red-hot Adam Armstrong, though Rovers were successfully kept out in October’s reverse at the Liberty Stadium.