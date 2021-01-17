Fulham have joined Aston Villa and Newcastle United in the race to sign Bournemouth’s Josh King this month, with Everton ‘cooling their interest’.

The Norway man has been the subject of transfer speculation throughout the entire season.

It started with summer links to both Manchester United and West Ham, with European links in there too. But King would remain at Bournemouth and endure a contested start to the season.

Injury blighted the beginning of his campaign and since, the 29-year-old has made 10 Championship appearances without scoring, most of them coming from the bench.

Now though, The Sun on Sunday (17.01.21, pg. 59) reports that Fulham have joined the race to sign King this month, but the striker is holding out for a £120,000-a-week deal.

Yesterday, reports broke that King and West Ham United were in talks to seal their prospective move. King’s wage demands would prove a final hurdle though and now it seems West Ham, like Everton, might cool their interest.

The Toffees see King as a ‘squad option’ rather than a regular first-team starter.

All of Aston Villa, Fulham and Newcastle though are said to be willing to wait until summer and so too is King, who The Sun on Sunday reports is hoping for a deal similar to his old teammate’s Callum Wilson who joined Newcastle in the summer.

Bournemouth then look likely to lose King in the summer – extortionate wages to be demanding for a striker with no Championship goals this season, and his summer move might yet fall through because of it.