Preston North End are monitoring Luton Town’s Sonny Bradley, with hopes of signing him in this transfer window or in the summer one.

The Sun on Sunday (17.01.21, pg. 59) claims that Preston are keen on the Luton captain, who’s contract expires in the summer.

Bradley, 29, is formerly of the likes of Aldershot Town, Hull City, Portsmouth, Crawley and Plymouth Argyle. He left the latter to join Luton Town ahead of the 2018/19 season and went on to feature 45 times in League One as Luton won promotion.

Last season, the centre-back would featured 40 times in the Championship and score three goals, as Luton fended off a likely relegation.

This season, Nathan Jones has kept the faith in his skipper who has featured in 22 of Luton’s 24 Championship games so far.

Preston though are understood to be interested in Bradley as a potential replacement for Ben Davies – he’s out of contract in the summer and seemingly unlikely to sign a new deal, and Alex Neil could swoop for Bradley if Ben Davies is sold at a cut-price this month.

It’s been an impressive transfer window so far for Preston, who announced their marquee signing of Doncaster Rovers’ Ben Whiteman earlier this week.

Sitting in 13th-place of the Championship table, Preston are a point and a place behind Luton in 12th.

It’s been a strong showing for the Hatters and after a shaky start for Preston, they too are enjoying some more lucrative form and given Neil’s signings so far, he’s eyeing a late surge for the top-six this season.