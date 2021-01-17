Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper has said he would like to make three or more signings before the January transfer window closes.

The Swans have a real chance of promotion to the Premier League this season, currently sitting in second place in the Championship table.

They extended their advantage over third-placed Bournemouth to four points with a clinical victory at Barnsley on Saturday night, as Ben Cabango and Jamal Lowe goals earned a 2-0 win.

Despite their impressive position in the table, and a six-match unbeaten run in all competitions that has seen them concede only one goal, Cooper would still like to strengthen his hand this month.

January has not been kind to them so far, with Morgan Gibbs-White, Viktor Gyokeres and Kasey Palmer all recalled from their loan spells, by Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Bristol City respectively.

They were also been dealt a blow on the incomings front after missing out on Crawley Town’s in-form forward Max Watters, with arch-rivals Cardiff City securing his signing.

So far, the only addition that they have made to the squad this month is the arrival of Ben Hamer from Huddersfield Town, as back-up goalkeeper to Freddie Woodman.

Cooper has already stated that he is keen to bring in replacements to cover what he has lost, particularly in the forward and attacking midfield department, going into the second half of the season, but now he has indicated that there could be even more.

“I’m always hoping,” the Swans boss told The72 on the latest developments on the transfer front. “It’s important to say we’ve lost three bodies so it’d be nice to replace those numbers and more if we can.”

But he also added: “If we don’t, we’ll continue with our work. I think this is a season for adapting and dealing with things for the first time.”

His ambitious target for new arrivals comes as Swansea have been linked in recent days with two international players.

The Swans are reportedly considering a loan move for Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris, who has 39 caps for the USA.

They are also believed to be interested in a temporary move for Aston Villa and Republic of Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane.